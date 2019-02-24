Walkers located by smartphone technology

Image copyright Galloway MRT Image caption Galloway Mountain Rescue Team located the walkers

Three walkers have been rescued after a night-time operation in Galloway.

They had been reported missing on Cairnsmore of Fleet, a mountain on the edge of Galloway Forest Park.

Members of Galloway Mountain Rescue Team located them using technology which gives the walkers' position through a link sent to their smartphone.

The walkers were escorted to safety at about 22:00. They were reported to be "cold and tired" but uninjured.