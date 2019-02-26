More than 200 sheep dead in HGV crash
- 26 February 2019
More than 200 sheep have died after the lorry they were being transported in overturned in the south of Scotland.
The driver of the HGV suffered minor injuries in the accident on the A76 between Sanquhar and Thornhill.
Police said they were called to the collision near Enterkinfoot at about 22:50 on Monday and the road was closed overnight.
Officers reopened the road at 05:30 on Tuesday and have appealed for information from witnesses.