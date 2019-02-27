A serial rapist who carried out "a catalogue of sexual and physical abuse" against women has been jailed for 10 years.

Michael Cain, 45, formerly from Dumfries, committed offences over more than two decades.

He denied a string of charges but was found guilty of 14 offences including rape, assault, breach of the peace and threatening behaviour.

Cain was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Burns told him: "You were convicted by the jury of a series of offences against a series of women over a very long time."

He said that attacks Cain committed against one victim were "very brutal assaults and rapes".

'No remorse'

"You subjected her and others to a catalogue of sexual and physical abuse which was shocking in its nature," he added.

Lord Burns said Cain posed a serious risk and would do so for a considerable period of time.

"You have shown absolutely no remorse for this campaign of abuse against women," he said.

In addition to his jail term he ordered that Cain be monitored and supervised for a further four-year period.

The court heard the offending began in 1995 when he targeted one woman in Dumfries with verbal abuse.

Pushed down stairs

In 2001, he repeatedly subjected another victim to rape attacks at a guest house and another address in the town.

Another woman was assaulted by Cain between May 2005 and November 2011. He raped her, and on one occasion pushed her down the stairs when she was pregnant.

Cain assaulted another woman between 2015 and 2017 at Castle Douglas, repeatedly striking her on the head and body and pinning her against a wall.

He also raped her during an attack in Dumfries.

Defence solicitor advocate John Keenan said Cain, who continued to deny the offences, had been subjected to threats while in custody.