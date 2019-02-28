Image copyright Jim Barton Image caption Councillors are meeting in Newtown St Boswells and Dumfries to set their budgets

Two south of Scotland local authorities are meeting to set their budgets.

Both Dumfries and Galloway and Scottish Borders Council plan to increase their council tax rates.

In the Borders, a late change by the Conservative-Independent administration has seen their proposed rise go up from 3% to 4%.

In neighbouring Dumfries and Galloway, the Labour-SNP ruling group has said it has "little choice" but to make the maximum increase allowed of 4.79%.

Scottish Borders Council council tax changes proposed by administration Band 2018/19 charge 2019/20 charge A £766.68 £797.35 B £894.46 £930.24 C £1,022.24 £1,063.13 D £1,150.02 £1,196.02 E £1,510.99 £1,571.44 F £1,868.78 £1,943.53 G £2,252.11 £2,342.21 H £2,817.54 £2,930.25

Both councils have said the increases would be used to help bridge significant funding gaps.

In the Borders it would mean a rise of about £45-a-year in council tax on a band D property while in Dumfries and Galloway it would be more than £50.

Dumfries and Galloway Council tax changes proposed by ruling administration Band 2018/19 charge 2019/20 charge A £741.92 £777.46 B £865.57 £907.04 C £989.23 £1.036.61 D £1,112.88 £1,166.19 E £1,462.20 £1,532.24 F £1,808.43 £1,895.06 G £2,179.39 £2,283.79 H £2,726.56 £2,857.17

The two administrations have also set out their spending priorities.

In Dumfries and Galloway, one focus is on tackling poverty, with £1.375m allocated to a range of initiatives.

New capital allocations would see £1m go towards improving roads and £338,000 to bring travellers' sites up to Scottish government standards.

In the Borders, areas of investment would include education and roads infrastructure.