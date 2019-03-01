Image copyright Borders College

A contractor has been appointed to redevelop a college campus in the Borders to include an innovation hub.

Stirling-based Ogilvie Construction will carry out the work at the Borders College site in Hawick.

The project is part of wider investment by the South of Scotland Economic Partnership (SOSEP).

College assistant principal Davie Lowe said the funding was a "real shot in the arm" for the construction industry in the region.

"This project will allow local and national businesses to find out about, and be trained in the latest technologies and best practice currently being adopted within the construction industry and at the same time see what the future will hold in terms of construction and sustainability," he said.

'Long-term commitment'

Vice principal Hazel Robertson said it was a continuation of the "fantastic work" which had been taking place on the campus for many years.

"Our business development team has operated successfully providing training solutions to local and national businesses, as well as managing our community provision, for some time now, with an annual turnover of £1.3m," she said.

"This investment shows our long-term commitment to the Hawick campus and the exciting and flexible ways in which businesses need to learn to operate if they are to compete successfully in the 21st Century."

Building work will start in April and is hoped to be completed by July.