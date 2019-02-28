Death of woman, 28, in Tweedbank not suspicious
- 28 February 2019
Police are not treating the death of a young woman at a property in the Scottish Borders as suspicious.
They were called out to the site on Carlin Court in Tweedbank on Wednesday night.
A 28-year-old woman was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.
Another woman was also taken to hospital for checks as a result of the callout.