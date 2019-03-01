Image copyright Met Office Image caption The warning covers some of the southernmost parts of the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway

A warning of strong winds has been issued for parts of southern Scotland with Storm Freya due to hit the UK.

The yellow "be aware" alert has been put in place from 15:00 on Sunday until 06:00 on Monday.

The Met Office said there was the danger of some damage to buildings and trees and potential disruption to travel and power supplies.

The warning covers some of the southernmost parts of Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.