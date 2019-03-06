Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The sculptures of Coltart and two children will be put in place this year

A first image has been released of a planned tribute to the author of the children's rhyme Ally Bally Bee.

Galashiels weaver Robert Coltart penned the song which is actually entitled Coulter's Candy to boost his sweet sales back in the 19th Century.

A sculpture in his honour is to be put up in the town's Market Square as part of wider regeneration works.

Innerleithen sculptor Angela Hunter said she was delighted to have an agreed design to show the public.

Coltart made aniseed flavoured sweets to supplement his income, and is said to have sung the song to attract customers as he visited Borders fairs and markets.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The scheme is part of wider regeneration plans for the Scottish Borders town

He died aged just 43 in 1880 and the recipe for his sweets was lost but his rhyme was passed down through generations.

In the 1950s a song historian published it in a newspaper, giving it another surge of popularity.

The design of the sweet seller sculpture has now been approved by the Galashiels Stakeholder Group and is expected to be completed in two phases over the course of this year.

The sculpture of songwriter himself will be in place by the summer with accompanying statues of a boy and a girl completed by the end of 2019.

Ms Hunter, who is originally from Galashiels, worked alongside local historians Mary Craig and Graeme McIver and councillor Sandy Aitchison, who have all championed Coltart's story alongside Energise Galashiels Trust.

Coulter's Candy lyrics

Ally bally, ally bally bee,

Sittin' on yer mammy's knee,

Greetin' for a wee bawbee,

Tae buy mair Coulter's candy.

An appeal in January for further information brought messages from a number of people across Scotland and even Canada, which assisted with the final design.

Ms Hunter said: "The agreed design of the Robert Coltart sculpture is based on newspaper cuttings, including an image we have of him.

"While we can never be 100% certain of his appearance, the research by Mary and Graeme and feedback to our appeal means I feel I can now portray his stature and personality.

"I will now press ahead with producing a lasting legacy for Robert Coltart that Galashiels can be proud of."

Ms Craig said she hoped the sculpture would encourage more people to find out how the song came to be written by a weaver from the town.