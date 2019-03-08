Image copyright Colin Hattersley

A three-day celebration of science is ready for lift-off in south west Scotland.

Space exploration is one of the main themes being explored at the third Big Bang Weekend in Wigtown.

It will mark both the 10th anniversary of the creation of the Galloway Dark Sky Park and 50 years since humans first landed on the Moon.

A range of activities - aimed at a variety of age groups - will take place from Friday night until Sunday.

Among the guests are astronomers Heather Couper and Nigel Henbest who will be aiming to cover 40,000 years of stargazing in an hour.

Other highlights include an examination of the legacy of James Clerk Maxwell, the 19th Century Scottish physicist.

There are also walks, talks and drop-in events - including lessons on how to make your own meteorites, and then juggle them.