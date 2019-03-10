Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Police

A gritter has crashed off road and overturned as Scotland was hit with snow and icy winds.

Police received reports that the vehicle had crashed on the A76 near Mennock, Dumfries and Galloway at about 08:20 on Sunday.

The male driver suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene but he did not need hospital treatment.

It comes as the Met Office issued weather warnings for snow and ice.

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Police

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Police Image caption Police and paramedics attended the scene on Sunday morning

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: "The road is open but will be closed for a short time when the vehicle is recovered.

Regions affected by yellow weather warnings are central Scotland, Tayside, Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Islands, south west Scotland, Lothian, Scottish Borders and Strathclyde.

One warning remains in place until 10:00 on Monday.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption Two warnings for Scotland have been issued by the Met Office

Another crash resulted in the closure of the A82 north of Tyndrum, near Crianlarich in Stirling.

Police have warned of adverse weather conditions in the area.

Motorists have been advised to take care across the country as weather experts warn of icy patches and potentially untreated roads.

It is likely that journey times will be affected while bus and train services could face disruption.

However, snow is unlikely to settle in lower areas.

A Met Office report said: "Widespread icy patches will develop on untreated surfaces Sunday evening and night.

"Wintry showers will also continue through Sunday evening and night onwards into Monday morning, especially over Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"Snow accumulations will tend to be largely confined to hills and mountains above 200-300 metres where a few centimetres of snow is possible.

"At lower-levels, any accumulations of snow will tend to be quite small and patchy in nature with most areas not seeing any snow settling."

Traffic Scotland reported gritters were out in full force to make areas affected by snow safe.