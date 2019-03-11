South Scotland

Benidorm fight death man identified as Jim Clark from Hawick

  • 11 March 2019

Spanish police have identified a 33-year-old man from Scotland who died after an early morning confrontation in Benidorm.

Jim Clark, from Hawick, was staying in a hotel in the holiday resort.

Officers are attempting to trace two English men in connection with the death in the early hours of Friday morning.

It is understood Mr Clark had travelled to Spain as part of a stag party.

