Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on the Buccleuch Street bridge in Dumfries on Saturday

Police are trying to trace a man who "got up and ran off" after being struck by a car in southern Scotland.

The incident happened on the Buccleuch Street bridge in Dumfries at about 12:20 on Saturday.

The man ran out in front of the black Mini and ended up on its bonnet before running off.

He has been described as in his 40s or 50s and was wearing a blue checked shirt or jacket. Anyone with information should contact police.