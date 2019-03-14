A68 reopens after car and van collision near Earlston
- 14 March 2019
The A68 in the Scottish Borders has been reopened following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called out to the collision between a car and a van, about one mile south of Earlston, at about 08:25.
Police said the ambulance service was at the scene and road closures had been put in place.
Drivers were advised to seek an alternative route if possible before the route reopened at about 10:30.