A man who claimed he did not know what rape was has been jailed for four years at the High Court in Glasgow.

Joshua Angus, 20, was brought to justice after he confessed to a friend on Facebook that he had raped a 15-year-old girl.

He committed the offence five years ago, in 2014, at an address in Gretna.

The court heard he sent a message on social media to a friend telling her that he had raped his victim when she was 15.

He then sent a message in explicit terms to his victim apologising.

Angus was caught when his friend, who was shocked by what he told her, went to the police.

At the High Court in Glasgow he was convicted of raping the teenager on two occasions between January and May 2014. He had denied raping her.

In evidence he said: "I don't know what rape is and I don't know what sex is."

He also pled guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl while she was asleep during a bus journey from Dumfries to Glasgow on 27 April 2017, by touching her breast and leg.