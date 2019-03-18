Image copyright RNLI Eyemouth Image caption The lifeboat was called out after reports of the trawler "sitting low" in the water

A lifeboat was called out to assist a trawler in a Borders harbour after reports it was taking on water.

The incident happened at about 07:45 on Saturday in Eyemouth as the boat was spotted sitting "very low" in the harbour.

Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat was sent to the scene and found the engine room full of water.

Working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service salvage pumps were used to remove the water from the trawler.

Image copyright RNLI Eyemouth Image caption Water was pumped out of the vessel and the spot where water was getting in was traced

The spot where water was getting in was also traced to ensure no further water got into the vessel.

Both the lifeboat and fire service were stood down about two hours after the initial call.