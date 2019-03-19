Image caption Plans to put a cardiac rehab centre into the revamped DG One have been shelved

Plans to relocate a cardiac rehab service to an overhauled leisure centre in southern Scotland have been dropped.

The DG One facility in Dumfries is set to reopen this summer after a closure of more than four years for repairs.

It had been hoped the local NHS would relocate its cardiac rehab services into the building which would have brought capital and revenue funds.

However, they have been moved to the old Dumfries Infirmary in a move called "disappointing" in a council report.

The DG One site in Dumfries was closed in October 2014 and an inquiry into construction faults subsequently discovered dozens of issues.

It had originally been hoped the building could be brought back into use in about 18 months.

However, it is now on track to reopen to the public on 15 July 2019.

A report to Dumfries and Galloway Council said it had been hoped the cardiac service would be part of the plans.

It described the decision to put it elsewhere as "disappointing" but said the concept of a "wellbeing activity centre" in the building was still being taken forward.