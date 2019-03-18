A drug dealer who sold ecstasy tablets to two 12-year-olds has been rebuked by a sheriff.

The schoolboys fell ill and were taken to hospital after taking the pills which contained compounds of the class A drug.

Jake Moffett, 18, of Hawick, admitted being concerned in the supply of ecstasy between August and October.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson told him: "This was terribly dangerous and an utterly disgraceful thing to be involved in.

"It could easily have ended in tragedy.

"Young people die throughout the UK from a reaction to this sort of thing and you could have been involved in that."

Moffett pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to the drugs supply charge.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said that he sold one ecstasy tablet for £10 to one of the youngsters at a park in Galashiels, on 11 October.

'Physically shaking'

He was found by his mother to be "physically shaking" in his home at 03:00 after taking the tablet and was taken to Borders General Hospital and detained for observation.

Another 12-year-old had to be taken to hospital after being supplied with a tablet by Moffett.

Police obtained a search warrant for the teenager's home in Hawick, where they found £220 in cash and 30 tablets which were found to be ecstasy.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said: "This is a terribly concerning case."

He said his client had "stupidly agreed" to look after the pills for someone else.

Sentence was deferred for six weeks for a medical report to be obtained on Moffett's ability to carry out unpaid work.