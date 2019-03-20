A man found with hundreds of thousands of indecent images of children on his computers has been placed on the sex offenders register for three years.

Michael Bell, 60, of Town Yetholm, was given a community payback order with supervision for three years and told to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

He downloaded the images over a five-and-a-half year period at his home.

He admitted two charges of possession of indecent photographs and causing or permitting them to be taken.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Jedburgh Sheriff Court how a tip-off had led to a warrant being issued and police visiting Bell's house in April last year.

He was cautioned and he confirmed he lived alone and no-one else had access to his computer.

The hard drives of three devices were examined and more than 350,000 images were discovered.

The court heard most of them were in category C but a number fell into the more serious categories A and B.