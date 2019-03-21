Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Angraflat Road in Kelso in the early hours of Sunday morning

A man died after apparently falling from a pick-up truck in the Borders.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident which happened at about 01:30 on Angraflat Road in Kelso in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers said a pedestrian was talking to the driver of a black Ford Ranger pick-up before he reportedly "fell off" the slow-moving vehicle.

The 61-year-old man was taken to Borders General Hospital with serious head injuries but later died.

'Tragic loss'

Police said it was being treated as a fatal collision and the road policing unit was investigating.

Sgt Fraser Wood said: "This has been a tragic loss of a man's life and our condolences are with all those affected.

"As with any fatal collision, inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances.

"We'd urge anyone who may have witnessed this, or who saw either the pedestrian or the vehicle in the area beforehand, to contact us."