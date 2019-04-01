Hundreds of children are going back onto a schools campus in Dumfries which shut last year on safety grounds just weeks after it opened.

Nursery and primary pupils will return to the North West Community Campus which was closed in September after staff and students were hurt.

More than 400 children will back his week as part of a phased return.

Pupils from Langlands special school have already returned with secondary students expected after exams in June.

North West Community Campus in figures £28m cost of the project 206 days since closure on safety grounds 393 primary pupils returning this week

54 nursery children also going back

15 Langlands pupils already back on site BBC

The multi-million pound campus opened in August last year but shut the following month due to safety concerns.

Staff and pupils were injured in incidents that included a whiteboard falling on a child and a sliding door coming off its rails.

Fifteen children returned last month with nearly 450 expected to go back this week.

Secondary pupils, who are due back on site in June, are currently studying at Maxwelltown High School - one of the sites the campus was designed to replace.

It had to be pressed back into use due to the prolonged closure of the new facility.

North West Community Campus timeline

21 August 2018 - The campus to replace Lochside and St Ninian's primary schools, Langlands special school and Maxwelltown High School opens to pupils.

24 August 2018 - The school is shut just days later after a child was hit by a door.

28 August 2018 - The facility reopens after safety checks.

7 September 2018 - The campus is closed indefinitely after a pupil is struck by a smart board.

11 December 2018 - It emerges that the site will be shut until the spring as work will not be finished on schedule.

31 January 2019 - A timetable is set for the return of pupils.

Dumfries and Galloway Council has previously said it wanted to make sure everything had been done "absolutely perfectly" on site before children were allowed back at the £28m facility.

It said it would not rush work and make sure everything was "done properly".

A detailed report into what went wrong at the site is expected in the near future.

Final interviews were due to be completed in March with the Scottish Futures Trust expect to report back shortly after that.

Analysis: By Giancarlo Rinaldi, BBC Scotland news website south Scotland reporter

This is a big day for education in Dumfries and there will be a lot of fingers crossed.

The North West Community Campus was meant to be a flagship facility but it was dogged by problems before and after pupils first set foot on site.

Repair work has taken longer than initially expected but that was because the council wanted absolute assurances there would be no repeat of previous issues.

All eyes will be on Lochside in the days to come to ensure that, this time around, everything goes smoothly.