South Scotland

In pictures: Mountain bikers descend on Tweed Valley

  • 25 March 2019
Enduro race Image copyright Ian Linton

Hundreds of top mountain bikers descended on the Scottish Borders at the weekend.

They were there for Scotland's first major enduro race of the year on the trails at Glentress near Peebles.

Mountain bikers Image copyright Ian Linton

The overall winner was local rider Ben Balfour despite coming back from a year out of racing with injury.

The women's race was won by ex-world champion Tracy Moseley on a tough course which took in some "classic steep Glentress test-pieces".

Mountain bikers Image copyright Ian Linton
Mountain bikers Image copyright Ian Linton
Mountain bikers Image copyright Ian Linton
Mountain bikers Image copyright Ian Linton
Podium Image copyright Ian Linton

All images by Ian Linton.

