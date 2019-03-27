MSPs back rules for rallying's return

Image copyright PA Image caption Three people died at the Jim Clark Rally in the Borders in 2014

MSPs have backed regulations paving the way for the return of motorsport on public roads in Scotland.

No such events have taken place since three people died at the Jim Clark Rally in the Scottish Borders in 2014.

The three deaths were ruled avoidable by a sheriff after a fatal accident inquiry in 2017.

Transport Minister Michael Matheson said the regulations provided a robust framework for holding motor events, with public safety at their heart.

He was speaking during discussion of the Scottish government proposals at its rural economy committee.

They would create a two-stage process to allow motorsports events to be held on closed public roads.

Provisional dates

Governing bodies would be given the power to issue permits for events.

That would, in turn, allow organisers to approach the relevant local authority to seek a motorsports event order in the second stage of the procedures.

The committee agreed to recommend that the new regulations should be approved.

The Jim Clark Rally has not been held on its traditional route since Iain Provan, 64, Elizabeth Allan, 63, and Len Stern, 71, died in 2014.

Organisers said earlier this month that provisional dates of 24 and 25 May had been set aside for a potential event this year.