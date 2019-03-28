Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption An inquiry described the scale and range of issues at DG One as "unique"

An action plan put in place to respond to a catalogue of failings found in a flagship leisure centre in southern Scotland needs extra time.

A two-month extension has been added to ensure the final elements of the programme are completed and embedded.

An inquiry led by Prof John Cole described the scale and range of issues at DG One in Dumfries as "unique".

A council action plan was subsequently drawn up to ensure the lessons learned were "fully acted upon".

It includes the development of an internal "project management office" to oversee all future construction projects.

The programme of work to address the inquiry recommendations is said to be almost at the halfway stage and is now scheduled for completion at the end of August - eight weeks later than originally planned.

Meanwhile, the DG One centre, which has undergone a multi-million pound repair programme, is currently scheduled to reopen in July - more than four-and-a-half years after being shut for major remedial work.