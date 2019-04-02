Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the incident happened in Cresswell Gardens on Monday evening

A 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a "significant disturbance" in a property in Dumfries.

The incident happened in the town's Cresswell Gardens between 18:30 and 19:00 on Monday.

Police said the man was taken to Dumfries Infirmary for treatment but was later released.

They said a team of detectives was working on the case and issued descriptions of two men they wanted to trace in connection with the incident.

The first is described as 5ft 10in, slim and was wearing a black jacket or tracksuit top with black bottoms and had short, dark hair.

The second man was 5ft 4in, slim and was wearing all dark clothing with a black hat.