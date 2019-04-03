Image copyright Jim Barton Image caption NHS Borders was put under special measures due to its financial situation last year

A Holyrood committee has written to a health board to express concern at its "weakness of evidence given in relation to strategic thinking and planning".

It follows NHS Borders' appearance before MSPs last month.

The health and sport committee has now contacted the board seeking more detail on some of the information provided.

NHS Borders said it would respond "in due course" but stressed that a three-year strategy to achieve financial balance would be drawn up by August.

The health board gave evidence to the committee on 12 March.

'Bit of a shock'

It highlighted how it had been put under special measures by the Scottish government in the middle of last year because it did not have a balanced financial plan.

NHS Borders' chairman at the time, John Raine, said that had come as "a bit of a shock" as they had always been seen as a "well-performing" board which had previously "delivered on budget".

However, following evidence from the board the committee has raised a string of questions including:

Are its efforts to achieve financial parity "entirely dependent" on additional support being made available?

Has it agreed, in principle, "brokerage" loans with the Scottish government and on what terms?

Does its recovery plan include the repayment of any such loans?

It has also asked for clarity over how the board believes changes to its spending might impact on performance as well as raising concerns about a number of waiting time targets.

'Financial balance'

Karen Hamilton, who now chairs NHS Borders on an interim basis, said that a one-year financial plan would go before the board this week.

She added: "A longer term three-year strategy to return us to financial balance will be formulated for board consideration by August.

"This will draw on our clinical strategy, the integrated joint board's strategic plan and Scottish government policy and strategic direction.

"At this point in time it is correct to say that we have not yet concluded how long we may require brokerage for and we are working together with Scottish government and our turnaround team on that for consideration in the three-year financial strategy referred to above."

Ms Hamilton said waiting times had been a "key focus" for the board and it had achieved "very good performance" by the end of last month.