Professor Green will return to the festival for a second time

Rapper Professor Green is to return to headline a free music festival in southern Scotland for the second time.

He previously performed at Youth Beatz in Dumfries in 2013 and will come back to the town this summer.

Sigma and X-Factor 2015 winner Louisa will also be part of the event at Park Farm on 22 and 23 June.

Organisers said the new venue had proved popular last year and expect 40,000 fans for what is billed as Scotland's biggest free music festival.

X-Factor winner Louisa is part of this year's Youth Beatz

Professor Green said he was "really excited" to come back to the festival and the crowd had been "fantastic" on his previous visit.

Dumfries and Galloway Council's young people's champion, Adam Wilson, said the local authority was proud to be part of the event.

"For over 10 years, Youth Beatz has helped give our young people a taste of events management, performing and opened their eyes to a whole host of social issues through the Toon," he said.

"I am confident that Youth Beatz 2019 will be better than ever and deliver the same high-quality experience that young people in Dumfries and Galloway have come to enjoy."

Sigma will also perform at Park Farm this summer

VisitScotland's regional leadership director Paula Ward said they were also pleased to support the festival.

"Youth Beatz really is a unique event that has such a powerful message aimed at inspiring young people to put their creative ideas into action," she said.

"I am delighted that the festival will return for another year.

"Ever since it was launched, it has captured the attention of its audience - encouraging high levels of engagement and enthusiasm from the local community, as well as providing a major boost for the local economy."

The festival is free but a ticket is required for entry. The majority of tickets are reserved for Dumfries and Galloway residents.