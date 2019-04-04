Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on a minor road near Ashkirk in the Scottish Borders on Monday

Police are hunting a pensioner spotted "brandishing a horsewhip" while shouting and swearing at a passing motorist in the Scottish Borders.

The incident happened near to Ashkirk at about 10:00 on Monday.

The woman was driving on the road between Ashkirk and Hartwoodmyres in a silver Citroen C3 when she was subjected to the abuse.

Police said the man was white, in his 70s and about 5ft 2in tall and of "small build".

PC Scott McDonald said: "This was a very frightening incident for the motorist and the behaviour and actions of the man involved are totally unacceptable.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who can assist with this investigation and in particular, would like to trace an elderly female who was passing the area at the time, while she walked her black terrier type dog."