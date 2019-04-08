South Scotland

Woman, 82, killed in tractor crash near Terregles

  • 8 April 2019
Road near Terregles Image copyright Google
Image caption The incident happened near the village of Terregles at the weekend

An 82-year-old woman has died after being struck by a tractor in the south of Scotland.

The incident happened on Saturday near the village of Terregles in Dumfries and Galloway.

A Police Scotland statement confirmed officers had been called out to the one-vehicle collision at about 13:40.

The road from the village to the Old Glen was closed for about six hours while investigation work was carried out.

