Image copyright Jim Barton Image caption NHS Borders said its audiology services were not putting patients at risk at Borders General Hospital

Patient safety at a health board's audiology department has been the subject of an investigation.

Details of issues of concern were revealed in a letter to The Herald from NHS Borders' head of service Dawn Saunders and two senior colleagues.

They claimed one patient had his ear drum perforated as the "direct result of poor clinical practice".

NHS Borders said the issues had been investigated and it was not putting patients at risk.

The health board runs its audiology services from Borders General Hospital.

'Poor standards'

In her letter, Ms Saunders claimed the health board was "accepting of extremely poor standards of clinical practice that put vulnerable adults and children at risk every day".

She said criticism was not responded to appropriately and whistleblowers were subject to "continuous victimisation and bullying".

Ms Saunders, who is currently suspended from her post, said they had raised "numerous" issues over the past 18 months but to "no avail".

Instead, she said they had been subject to intimidation including "suspension and investigation".

NHS Borders confirmed it had received "anonymous whistleblowing concerns" about patient safety in the audiology department.

It said it immediately took external expert advice from senior audiologists at another health board who raised "no immediate patient safety concerns".

'Moving forward'

They did recommend areas in which practice could be improved and the health board said that was "moving forward".

"We are not putting our patients at risk," said director of nursing Nicky Berry.

"The external advice from another health board about the clinical competency of our staff has been given, and we have had confirmation that our audiology staff are competent clinicians capable of the work assigned to them.

"Any ongoing matters that are being dealt with through our internal employment policies are confidential between the employer and employee.

"However, we would say that in all cases, suspension is a neutral act, not a disciplinary action, and alternatives are always considered."

'Not isolated'

The British Medical Association (BMA) described Ms Saunders' letter as "worrying" and "alleging serious issues".

Dr Lewis Morrison, who chairs BMA Scotland, said it reflected its belief that bullying and harassment were a problem across the health service, affecting all staff groups.

"These are not isolated cases in one or two health boards," he said.

He said effective systems must be put in place so workers would "feel able to speak out without fear".