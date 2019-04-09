Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mary Jeffrey died in the accident in her home village at the weekend

The family of an 82-year-old woman, who was killed in a tractor accident in the village where she lived, have said they are devastated by her death.

Mary Jeffrey was walking in Terregles, near Dumfries, at about 13:40 on Saturday when the collision happened.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward to speak to them.

In a statement Ms Jeffrey's family said they were "shocked and devastated" and thanked everyone for their support.

The road in the area was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the accident or who may have driven along the road prior to the crash.

The short statement from Ms Jeffrey's family said: "We are shocked and devastated and would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and support at this difficult time."