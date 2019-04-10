Two men have appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court after the recovery of a cannabis haul in the Borders.

It followed the discovery of drugs with a street value estimated at £150,000 at a flat in Channel Street in Galashiels on Tuesday.

Mirjan Kstrati, 29, and Korba Halilaj, 23, were accused of being involved in the production of cannabis and supply of a controlled drug.

The Albanian nationals made no plea and their case was continued.

Both men were remanded in custody pending their next court hearing.