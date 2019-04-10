Two in court after Galashiels cannabis find
- 10 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court after the recovery of a cannabis haul in the Borders.
It followed the discovery of drugs with a street value estimated at £150,000 at a flat in Channel Street in Galashiels on Tuesday.
Mirjan Kstrati, 29, and Korba Halilaj, 23, were accused of being involved in the production of cannabis and supply of a controlled drug.
The Albanian nationals made no plea and their case was continued.
Both men were remanded in custody pending their next court hearing.