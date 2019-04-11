Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption A search is ongoing in gardens around Wigtown to try to trace Mr Tait

Specialist search teams are checking gardens and other "key locations" in the hunt for a missing 74-year-old.

Police said Gavin Tait, of Wigtown, was last seen in his home town on 14 March not 18 March as originally thought.

It means he has now been missing for four weeks, with the public asked to check sheds to try to trace him.

Police said Mr Tait bought items at a local shop on the morning of 14 March and a receipt for the goods had been found at his home address.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The public has been asked to check outbuildings in the area to help with the search

He has been described as being about 5ft 10in tall with short, grey hair and a beard.

A CCTV image of Mr Tait has also been released and anyone with information about his location has been asked to contact police.