South Scotland

Baby boy 'critical' after dog attack in Hawick

  • 11 April 2019

A baby boy is in a critical condition in hospital after reports that he was attacked by a dog.

Emergency services were called to an address in Hawick in the Scottish Borders at about 16:45.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police officers remain at the scene and a spokesman said that inquiries were ongoing.

