Electric Fields festival moves to Glasgow

The Electric Fields music festival has been moved from southern Scotland to a new venue in Glasgow.

The event has taken place at Drumlanrig Castle near Thornhill, in Dumfries and Galloway, for the last five years.

But organisers have now announced that this year's festival will switch to the SWG3 complex in Glasgow.

They said they had taken the "difficult decision" because of the rising costs of outdoor festivals and "ongoing logistical and transport challenges".

Organisers said they had contacted all those who had already bought tickets for the festival, which takes place between 4 and 6 July.

Ticket holders have been told they will receive partial refunds for their three-day weekend passes.

'Full festival experience'

Full refunds will be given for passes for camper vans, car parking, posh loos and showers.

The move has sparked anger on social media, with some users demanding full refunds on their tickets.

Corinne Wallis, from Hull, planned to return to Electric Fields after having an "amazing time" at last year's event, headlined by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

She paid £320 for weekend tickets for two people, which included access to posh loos and car-parking for two cars.

She told the BBC Scotland website that the decision to move the festival to Glasgow means she would have pay extra for the cost of three night's accommodation.

"We were looking forward to the camping and full festival experience, not a gig where you probably can't get pass outs and pay £6 a pint".

She added: "We had told lots of friends at home in Hull about it and they were coming with us for the first time, we are all really upset and quite angry."

Metronomy, The Vaccines, Sleaford Mods and Frank Turner are among the acts due to take part in this year's event.

It was estimated that last year's festival generated £1.5m for the local economy in southern Scotland.

More than 8,000 watched the Friday night headliner - Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - in a new attendance record for the festival.

Anna Fergusson, of Drumlanrig Castle, said: "It is a real shame that Electric Fields is moving away from Dumfries and Galloway.

"The organisers told us that rising logistical costs had led to the decision and we understand that they have to safeguard the future of the festival moving forward.

"The organisers have arranged a terrific event for many years and we hope that their success will continue and one day it might return to the region."