A man suffered a fractured thumb after he was attacked by a cyclist in Dumfries.

The 61-year-old victim was walking across Buccleuch Street bridge with his wife at 22:15 on Saturday when the incident happened.

They became involved in a confrontation before the cyclist attacked the man, injuring his thumb.

The cyclist, who was on a grey/black mountain bike, fled towards Palmerston Cafe.

He was in his 30s, of slim or medium build, with short brown hair.

He was wearing a white T-shirt with epaulettes and blue jeans.