Police have issued an e-fit of a pensioner missing from his home in south-west Scotland for almost six weeks.

Gavin Tait, 74, has not been seen since last month, when he bought goods from a shop in Wigtown.

He has been described as "reclusive" and officers have been unable to obtain recent photographs of him.

Police say a computer-generated image they have posted on social media is a "good likeness" of the pensioner.

He was reported missing by a neighbour in Wigtown on 6 April.

Searches of the local area have been carried out by police officers, mountain rescue teams and police divers.

CCTV images of his last movements in a local shop have also been issued.

A receipt for the goods he bought and his wallet were later found at his home.

Mr Tait is described as 5ft 10in tall, has a beard and always wears a cap.