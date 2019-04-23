Image copyright Getty Images Image caption David Coulthard is among those taking part in the Borders Book Festival this summer

The full line-up of more than 100 events has been announced for the Borders Book Festival.

Sports stars David Coulthard, Stephen Hendry, Bob Champion and Gregor Townsend will be at the event in Melrose from 13 to 16 June.

Kate Humble, Ruth Davidson and Susan Calman are among the other highlights of this year's festival.

Director Alistair Moffat said he expected the events would "weave their magic" once again this summer.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kate Humble has also been announced as participating in this year's event

"For four glorious, glowing days, the world will come to Melrose to celebrate at what Michael Palin, Prue Leith and Neil Oliver have hailed as the best book festival in Britain," he said.

In addition to the events, the Walter Scott Prize for historical fiction will be awarded at the festival.

The £25,000 prize will be given to the winner on Saturday 16 June from a shortlist of Peter Carey, Cressida Connolly, Samantha Harvey, Andrew Miller, Michael Ondaatje and Robin Robertson.