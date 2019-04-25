Police in the Borders have urged farmers and people living in rural areas to report any suspicious activity they see "immediately".

It comes after thefts of a quad bike and 4x4 from the Hownam and Plenderleith areas on Wednesday.

Police said people should report any concerns straight away rather than waiting until the next day.

They said the Borders was a "very large rural area of nearly 2,000 square miles" with early communication vital.

A statement said it would allow them to target resources "most effectively" and maximise their ability to catch thieves.

"You are our eyes and ears in your communities - so please help us by letting us know what's going on," it said.