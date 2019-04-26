Image copyright Google Image caption A reporter found the enforcement action over the change of use was not time-barred

A Scottish government reporter has ruled that "luxury hen parties" at a Borders mansion must come to an end.

Scottish Borders Council took enforcement action against the change of use at Greenloaning Mansion in West Linton late last year.

Businessman Michael Cameron appealed against the move arguing that too much time had passed for it to object.

However, a reporter found it was not time-barred and was a "significant change" in a "quiet residential area".

Mr Cameron has been letting out the property - with rates up to £8,000-a-week - since 2008.

Mitigation measures

However, he had failed to notify the local authority about the change of use and it found out when neighbours began to complain about noise disturbance from hen parties.

In November 2018, he received an enforcement notice but appealed against it arguing that as it had been used for the purpose for more than 10 years the council could no longer object.

His appeal statement also outlined the steps Mr Cameron had made in order to mitigate the noise disturbances from his property.

It included the removal of hot tubs at the back of the building, plans to remove a barbecue and the offer to employ a night manager.

A Scottish government reporter found that "on the balance of probability" the unauthorised change of use had happened some time between 9 November 2008 and 9 November last year meaning the council's action was not time-barred.

'Unacceptable impact'

"I have studied the representations on the case and note the alleged impact on residential amenity caused by the use of the property for short-stay letting," he said.

"I further note that the appellant has taken steps to curtail the effects of the unauthorised use, and in particular noise and alleged anti-social behaviour.

"I am also mindful of the support given by persons staying at Greenloaning to businesses in the village.

"However, I conclude that the unauthorised use of Greenloaning has an unacceptable impact on the character of the established amenity in this generally quiet part of West Linton."

He added that a two-month time period to stop the use was "reasonable".