Image copyright Google Image caption The trust took over management of the school eight years ago

A former rural school is being earmarked for a potential investment of about £600,000 to transform it into a multi-use community facility.

The plans have been developed by the Glentrool and Bargrennan Trust.

It took over management of Glentrool Primary eight years ago and it is used by a range of community groups.

The trust now hopes to secure ownership from Dumfries and Galloway Council for the nominal fee of £1 as a first step towards realising its goals.

It has produced a business case to take the property - which sits within the Galloway Forest Dark Skies Park - into community ownership and redevelop the complex.

The plan is to create a facility which could operate as a base for outdoor activities, provide gallery space and a range of community services.

The exact project costs involved are still to be worked out but it is thought an investment of about £600,000 would be required with a range of potential funding providers identified.