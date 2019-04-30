An Edinburgh man involved in a high speed police chase in the Borders has been jailed for 20 months.

Declan Russell, 20, damaged other vehicles and reached a speed of 83mph in a 30mph zone in Peebles in January.

At Jedburgh Sheriff Court, he admitted driving while disqualified, with no insurance and dangerous driving.

The court heard police had been on the lookout for another car on the A72 but spotted Russell driving a BMW in front of it with his face partly covered.

He sped off as soon as he spotted the police.

'Lost control'

Depute fiscal Nicole Lavelle said: "The BMW made off at speed.

"It lost control momentarily due to the damp conditions and hardness of the acceleration.

"Police activated the blue lights and calculated the accused was travelling at 83mph in an area where the speed limit is 30mph."

She said he crossed into the opposite carriageway ignoring the keep left signs for 35 seconds during the high speed chase and caused damage to four vehicles.

Firefighters had to cut Russell from the wreckage of the BMW after it crashed.

Two of the vehicles struck were write-offs and he provided a negative breath test.

The court was told that Russell had been in custody since 16 January.