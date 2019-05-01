Image copyright Getty Images

A motorcyclist was caught texting while riding his bike on the A75 in the south of Scotland, according to police.

Officers spotted the biker using his mobile phone while travelling near Stranraer last week.

In a post on social media, they said the incident shows that "despite the risks, some motorists continue to flout the law".

The motorcyclist was given a fixed penalty fine and three points on his licence.

Police Scotland is targeting reckless drivers in a new road safety campaign, following a series of fatal collisions.

Eighteen people died in road crashes on Scotland's roads in April.

Motorists who speed, use mobiles or choose not to wear a seatbelt face fines and penalty points during the campaign.