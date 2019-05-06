St Abbs 'twinned' with Avengers village

Image copyright St Abbs Lifeboat

Signs have been created proclaiming that the Borders village of St Abbs is twinned with the fictional movie village New Asgard.

The film Avengers: Endgame features New Asgard, and location filming took place at St Abbs.

The lifeboat station was branded New Asgard Lifeboat Station during filming.

Scottish Borders Council made up the signs and the lifeboat crew have been posing with them at locations featured in the film.

According to the lifeboat's Facebook page, filmmakers Marvel made a "generous" donation to the lifeboat.

Avengers: Endgame is one of the most successful films of all time, having already earned in excess of $2bn (£1.5bn).