The road was closed for a second time following the van and lorry collision

Two men killed in a crash on the A74(M) in Dumfries and Galloway have been named by police.

The collision involved a van and a lorry near Eaglesfield at about about 06:15 on Thursday.

Van driver David Walton, 57, and 17-year-old Joshua Hatton-Emery, a passenger in the vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both came from Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire. The driver of the lorry was unhurt.

In a statement, police said: "Inquiries into the cause of collision are ongoing and the procurator fiscal has been informed."