Image copyright Google Image caption Police want to speak to a group of young people who were standing in a playground area near Gledhill Crescent

Police are investigating after a claw hammer was thrown at a moving car in Dumfries.

Officers are taking the incident "very seriously" after the weapon was thrown with such force it smashed the glass and got stuck in the windscreen.

It is believed the driver of the car was not hurt.

The incident happened at about 22:30 on Saturday as the car drove past a group of four or five young people in Gledhill Crescent, Locharbriggs.

PC John Donnelly said: "Throwing a hammer at a moving vehicle is a very dangerous act and something we are treating very seriously.

'Six foot male'

"The hammer was thrown with such force that it has smashed and then embedded itself in the windscreen.

"I am keen to speak to anyone who witnessed a group of four to five persons standing in the playground area just off Auchencrieff Road between 22:00 and 22:30 on Saturday night.

"I am particularly keen to speak to a male, described as six feet tall, large built, wearing dark clothes."

Police also appealed for any dashcam footage that may have captured the man or the group.