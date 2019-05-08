Image copyright Google Image caption The thieves targeted Traditions in Wigtown on Tuesday afternoon

Thieves have made off with jewellery worth thousands of pounds from a shop in south west Scotland.

The incident happened at the Traditions store in Wigtown shortly before 15:30 on Tuesday.

Two people posed as customers and used distraction techniques to make off with a haul including gold necklaces, cuff links, a bracelet and rings.

The stolen jewellery has been valued at more than £6,000 and police are appealing for witnesses.

Police said they were working to trace a man and woman - said to be of Asian appearance - who went into the shop and asked to buy some jewellery.

No show

However, after distracting the shop owner, they left saying they would return later to complete the purchase and collect the items.

The theft was subsequently discovered when the pair failed to show up.

The male suspect is said to be about 60 years old, 6ft tall and slim with stubble and short, greying hair.

The woman is thought to be between 30 and 40 years old. She had black hair and long nails which were decorated in the middle with gem stones.

Police want to hear from anyone who recognises the descriptions.