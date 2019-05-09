Image copyright Google

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery in the Scottish Borders.

It follows an incident at the post office on Balmoral Place in Galashiels at about 15:15 on 1 May.

A statement from Police Scotland confirmed that the 21-year-old was expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Det Insp Ben Leathes confirmed officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.