Driver, 80, dies after Wigtown crash
- 10 May 2019
A crash in Dumfries and Galloway has claimed the life of an 80-year-old man.
The black Honda Jazz he was driving came off the A714 road near the entrance to Drove Park, Wigtown, at about 15:20 on Thursday.
The man, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash. No other vehicle was involved.