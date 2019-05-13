Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Tour of Britain was last in Scotland in 2017

The Tour of Britain cycling race will start with a stage in Scotland later this year.

Some of the world's top riders will head from Glasgow to Dumfries and Galloway on Saturday 7 September.

Scotland was omitted from the route of last year's race but has regularly hosted the event in recent years.

British Cycling said it was a "further feather in the cap" for the country which had "consistently proved itself to be a fantastic host" for the sport.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some of the world's top riders take part in the event

Paul Bush, VisitScotland's director of events, said it was part of an "exciting calendar" of cycling events in Scotland this summer.

"With more than 2,000 miles of the National Cycle Network covering the country, the event provides the perfect stage to showcase this to an international audience of cycling enthusiasts," he said.

"As a long-term partner, EventScotland is delighted to be continuing its support of the Tour of Britain in 2019.

"The successful hosting of this annual event has helped establish Scotland as a world-leading sports destination, which was key in securing the inaugural 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships."

Image copyright Above Air Media Image caption The race previously went from Glasgow to Dumfries and Galloway in 2016

British Cycling chief executive Julie Harrington said it underlined the country's reputation in the sport.

"The newly-formed Women's Tour of Scotland, the forthcoming UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Glasgow and, of course, the 2023 world championships all demonstrate the standing in which Scotland is held in the cycling world," she said.

"We share with all of our event partners a determination that these events should not only showcase the very best of cycling at elite level, but provide necessary inspiration for people across Scotland and Great Britain to get out on their bikes.

"We look forward to what I'm sure will be a wonderful opening stage, the legacy of which will be felt long after the Tour departs."

Full details of the Scottish stage - including the exact finishing location in Dumfries and Galloway - will be released later this month.