Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A714 near Wigtown on Thursday

Police have identified an 80-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene of a road accident in southern Scotland.

Clive Lane, from the Wigtown area, was driving the only vehicle involved - a black Honda Jazz - when it came off the A714 near Wigtown.

The road was closed for some time while accident investigations into the incident were carried out.

A short Police Scotland statement said the procurator fiscal had been informed.