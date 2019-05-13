Wigtown crash death pensioner identified
- 13 May 2019
Police have identified an 80-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene of a road accident in southern Scotland.
Clive Lane, from the Wigtown area, was driving the only vehicle involved - a black Honda Jazz - when it came off the A714 near Wigtown.
The road was closed for some time while accident investigations into the incident were carried out.
A short Police Scotland statement said the procurator fiscal had been informed.